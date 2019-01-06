Lupita Nyong’o Is Breathtaking In Glittering Blue Number On 2019 Golden Globes Carpet

Lupita Nyong’o commanded the 2019 Golden Globes carpet in the most glamorous way. See a photo of her dress!

Lupita Nyong’o, 35, knows how to work a red carpet like no one else. The Black Panther actress stepped onto the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 6, and completely captivated with a sequined dress that sparkled in the Los Angeles sun. The actress donned a glittering royal blue gown, which she paired with a bold beauty look that included intense blue eyeshadow as well! Lupita looked unbelievably gorgeous as she flashed a smile at the cameras.

Lupita completed her look with silver sparkling jewels. It’s no surprise that she dressed to the nines for the big night – she’s one of the night’s presenters! Alongside fellow Black Panther alums Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Sterling K. Brown, the leading lady is set to take the stage to dole out an award. Wakanda truly is forever!

Lupita never fails to bring a dose of inspiration to the award shows she attends. Back in March, when the attended the Oscars, she had us grabbing for the tissues. Lupita and Kumail Nanjiani took at moment at the 2018 award sow to let Dreamers watching that they are not alone. “Like everyone in this room, and everyone watching at home, we are Dreamers,” Lupita said. “We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and the foundation of America. To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you,” she said.

Lupita has officially slayed another red carpet look, and we have to say – it’s one of her best yet! Be sure to take a look at her dress for the night above.