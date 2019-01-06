Lana Condor Hints Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky Might Get Dumped In ‘TATBILB’ Sequel

Is Peter Kavinsky single in the second movie?! Find out what Lana Condor had to say about her and Noah Centineo’s characters in ‘To All The Boys’!

In August 2018, the Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before came out and stole all of our hearts. Really, who doesn’t love a fake dating trope in a rom-com?! Well, unfortunately in the next film, adorable high school couple Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky might actually break up!

“There’s going to be a major new love interest,” 21-year-old Lana Condor told ELLE.com. “The first one was with Josh [Sanderson] and Peter, but in the second movie it’s going to be a major new character that’s going to challenge Peter quite a bit and fight over me, which is not a bad thing.” While it may be fun for Lana to have a new scene partner to play off of, we’re really just hoping that Lara Jean and Peter are endgame. We’re a little unsure how we’ll go on if our favorite couple from the movie breaks up for good! Especially since they just got together “for real” in the end of the first one!

Lana probably sensed that we’d need someone really great to rival 22-year-old Noah Centineo’s Peter if the new love interest was going to stand even a minimal chance. “I do know that we’re working really hard to find someone that’s perfect and just as charismatic as Peter, which is hard to do,” she said. But it looks like Lana may be team Peter, as she said she hopes to kiss Noah more in the next film.

If you’re desperate to know how these characters end up, you could always look to the source material! The summer hit movie was based off 38-year-old author Jenny Han’s book series: The first was To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the second titled P.S. I Still Love You, and the third, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Even if the movies differ a little bit from the books, at least you’ll have a fair warning about where the movie will take us!