Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With New Ring After Travis Scott Said He’s Planning Proposal

Did these two finally get engaged? Kylie Jenner’s ring in new Instagram photo has everyone asking if Travis Scott proposed! See mysterious pic inside!

Kylie Jenner, 21, shared an Instagram picture on Jan. 5 that has everyone wondering about her relationship status with boyfriend of almost two years, Travis Scott, 26. Kylie wore a few rings in the photo, but one stood out to Kylie’s followers specifically: the diamond one on her left-hand ring finger. It definitely looks like an engagement ring – and has a huge rock in the middle! Kylie coyly captioned the photo with a simple blue heart emoji. In the photo, Kylie sported a white outfit in her usual athleisure style, and looked straight at the camera in the first of two similar side-by-side images.

Dropping this sort of news unexpectedly on social media wouldn’t be so out of character for 11-month-old Stormi Webster’s parents. In 2018, after keeping her pregnancy hidden from social media throughout the entirety of the nine months, Kylie shared the news about Stormi after she was born. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie dropped engagement news in the same fashion, casually after-the-fact!

An engagement between Kylie and Travis has been rumored for some time now – plus, the rapper told Rolling Stone in Dec. 2018 that Kylie’s “the one.” But if the two did in fact get engaged recently, don’t expect a wedding anytime soon. “Kylie doesn’t feel any sort of urgency to get married, but knowing that Travis is working on a plan for a mind-blowing proposal has got her thinking more and more about her dream wedding,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018. So an engagement for this couple is definitely possible!

Of course, the ring could easily be a Christmas present from a family member, or maybe Kylie even purchased the ring for herself. Remember, this reality star has a net worth of $900 million. She could definitely get herself an expensive ring if she wants one! We guess we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement – but if the youngest KarJenner is engaged, we’re sure we’ll find out eventually!