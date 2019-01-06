Kristen Bell Stuns In Plunging Blush Gown At 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes red carpet was full of incredible fashion, and Kristen Bell absolutely hit it out of the park. Check out her gorgeous look here!

Kristen Bell, 38, was an absolutely vision at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6. The actress showed up to the red carpet looking absolutely stunning. For the big event, she wore a blush-colored dress, which featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage to perfection. Kristen went braless in the daring look, and totally nailed it! For her beauty look, Kristen wore her hair in super loose waves and it was the perfect subtle ‘do to go to with the look. She also kept her makeup minimal, and posed perfectly on the carpet!

The Globes are huge for Kristen this year, as she’s nominated for the very first time at the event! Kristen is up for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in The Good Place, and it could not be more deserved. Naturally, she’s up against some pretty stiff competition, though. Last year’s winner, Rachel Brosnahan, from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is nominated once again, as is Candice Bergen, for Murphy Brown, Alison Brie, for GLOW, and Debra Messing for Will and Grace. Meanwhile, The Good Place is also nominated for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Kristen is also attending the Globes as a presenter, so we’ll be seeing plenty of her at the show! The 2019 Golden Globes are being hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and lots of laughs are expected throughout the evening. Plus, with stars like Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and SO many more confirmed to attend, it’s going to be an amazing night.

The Good Place returns to our television screens on Jan. 10. It was also announced in December that the show has been renewed for a fourth season!