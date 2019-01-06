Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have List Of Potential Names For New Baby — How They’ll Decide

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly anticipating the birth of their soon-to-be fourth child, a son, via surrogate and they’re already giving a lot of meaningful thought to the name he will have.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, are reportedly thrilled to be adding to their brood with a baby boy via surrogate soon and although they have yet to confirm the happy news. they’re already preparing for the bundle of joy, and that includes adding to a list of potential names! They still have a long way to go in choosing the perfect name but they’re thinking long and hard about it.

“Kim and Kanye had so much trouble picking out all three of their children’s names and this time is no exception,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim stresses a little over it, but she has always been one to believe sometimes you need to meet the baby first in order to give him or her their name. Kim knows she and Kanye will decide on a name eventually. They talk ideas but that’s about as far as they’ve gotten so far. With already having 3 children, there’s a small list still in tact for potentials.”

Kim and Kanye already share North, 5, Saint, 3, and 11-month-old Chicago, together and since Kim has openly expressed she wants a big family, it’s not too surprising that her family of five will soon become a family of six! “Kim and Kanye are both very into their kids and having more,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us previously. “They both had spoken in great lengths before getting married about how they wanted a big family. It has always been Kim‘s dream and Kanye loves creating beautiful babies with Kim. Even after Chicago, they both knew they weren’t done. It was always Kim‘s dream to become a mother from a big family with kids close in age just like herself.”