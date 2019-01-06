Kendall Jenner Shares Personal Story About Getting Trolled For Her Acne At Last Year’s Globes

Kendall Jenner shared a personal story about her acne on Twitter on Dec. 6. Here’s what she told her fans about getting trolled for her skin after last year’s Golden Globes.

Kendall Jenner revealed a surprising and emotional story about how haters trolled her for her skin at last year’s Golden Globes. “I remember last year I was at an awards show,” she admitted in a video shared on Twitter by Proactiv. “And I was very excited about it. I remember getting ready that day, getting my makeup on. I got on the carpet, I felt really good about myself. I loved my dress and my hair, and my makeup was so beautiful. Then I remember going online and seeing all of the horrible things people were saying about me, and my skin. I felt so good that I completely forgot that I had bad skin. Then I remember getting a couple of tweets, that became a lot of tweets, of how proud people were of me.” Watch Kendall’s emotional story below!

Before Kendall told her story, Kris Jenner teased that she’d be opening up about something big on Instagram on Dec. 5. Sharing a video that teased Kendall’s story, the momager provided the caption, writing, “I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved.”

