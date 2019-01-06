This couple definitely isn’t shy! Check out their PDA-packed pic in Mexico – see for yourself inside!

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, 39, are getting the most out of their January vacation! The new couple, which went public in June 2018 on a cute picnic date, has been spending time with Katherine’s famous family in Cabo during the holidays. Despite being surrounded by family members, which might make some a little more reserved, Katherine and Chris showed in a new pic that they’re all about the PDA!

In one pic, the couple wrapped their arms around each other and had their bodies close together. While Katherine’s family was nearby, this kind of PDA definitely seemed PG-rated and family-appropriate! Katherine wore an ankle-length white sheer cover-up and a cheeky one-piece white bathing suit underneath. She sported a low, messy bun, and covered her head with a white baseball cap. Chris wore a black t-shirt, blue swim trunks, a black baseball cap, and black-and-white sneakers.

Included in their Cabo vacation are Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, 63, and Katherine’s little brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, according to TMZ. It’s good that Chris has been getting some bonding time in with Katherine’s family – HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2018 that this couple is “on the fast track” to engagement! “Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” the source said. “They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.”

“She encompasses everything he wants in a partner,” the source said. “She’s beautiful, smart and caring and understands his humor.” Sounds like life-partner material to us! Before dating Katherine, Chris was formerly married to Unqualified podcast host, author, and actress Anna Faris, 42, for nine years. Chris and Anna share a son, six-year-old Jack. The formerly married couple announced their separation in August 2017, and divorced officially in Oct. 2018.

Just like Chris has gotten along well with Katherine’s family, she appears to have been enjoying getting to know his, too! The couple took Chris’ son Jack to Disneyland in early December for a fun-filled date. We’re sending our best wishes to this PDA-friendly couple, and hope they enjoy the rest of their Mexico vacation!