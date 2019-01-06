Kaley Cuoco Trips On Golden Globes Red Carpet — Watch Her Miraculous Save In Huge Gown

Oops! Kaley Cuoco had a near-disaster at the 2019 Golden Globes when she tripped on her massive ball gown! Watch the nerve-wracking moment on the red carpet unfold here.

Kaley Cuoco looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes in an amazing, voluminous dress. She owned that Monique Lhuillier gown, which featured a pillowy, billowing skirt. Slight problem, though. Her skirt was so big that she caught her heels on it! While strutting down the red carpet and waving at ecstatic Big Bang Theory fans, Kaley tripped! As you can see in the video above, taken EXCLUSIVELY by HollywoodLife, Kaley handled it like a pro and saved herself before toppling over.

Whew; that was a close one! We so admire the way that she adjusted her skirt and kept walking like nothing happened. Honestly, on a red carpet filled to the brim with the biggest stars in television, it’s the most relatable thing we’ve seen all night! Ditto for the moment she showed off her gown to Ryan Seacrest and exclaiming, “it has pockets!” That’s every woman’s dream! Even if it didn’t have pockets (we shudder at the thought), the gown is impeccable. Rather than go the classic black and white route, the bodice is navy blue velvet, tied with a thick, black sash. Flawless!

Her beauty game was on point, too. With such a dramatic gown, she kept her hair and makeup simple — just a half-up, half-down ‘do with tendrils pulled forward, and a nude lip. Some fans on Twitter are actually comparing her look to Jennifer Aniston, and we happen to think they’re right. Can we please get a movie where they play sisters? For photos of all the insanely glamorous looks on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, including Kaley’s, scroll through our gallery above.