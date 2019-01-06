Kaley Cuoco Sizzles In Strapless Floor-Length Gown At The 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Kaley Cuoco stole our hearts in a stunning strapless gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. See a pic of her look here!

Kaley Cuoco, 33, kicked off the 2019 Golden Globes in the most glamorous way! The actress is serving as one of the night’s presenters, and before handing out one of the awards, she stepped onto the red carpet looking absolutely flawless! The presenter flaunted a billowing strapless dress from designer Monique Lluillier. Paired with statement rhinestone earrings, and her signature blonde locks, the ensemble was award-worthy in itself! She was the picture of class from head-to-toe, an her manicure was no different. Kaley chose to wear the cult classic shade ‘ballet slippers’ on her nails. She might have momentarily stumbled as she stepped onto the carpet, but she managed to make a quick recovery!

Kaley has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the past herself, for her work on the hit CBS sitcom, Big Bang Theory. The star joins an impressive list of presenters throughout the night, which includes the likes of Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Idris Elba, Harrison Ford, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, and Allison Janney. Plus, Bradley Cooper, Taron Egerton, Lady Gaga, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, and Nicole Kidman also are set to present at the annual award show!

2018 was a huge year for both TV and film, and the all of the nominations at the 2019 Globes are so well deserved! A number of shows and films cleaned up when it came to noms this year, and leading the pack is the Dick Cheney biopic Vice with six nods, as well as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born, which scored five nominations. The Favourite and Green Book, also both landed five nominations!

We are absolutely loving this look. Between Kaley’s dress, and all of the dazzling red carpet looks, the Golden Globes attendees really brought their A-game this year!