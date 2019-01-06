Julia Roberts Looks Half Her Age In Gorgeous Pantsuit At Golden Globes

WOW! Julia Roberts completely blew us away when she showed up to the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, looking absolutely incredible in her outfit on the red carpet. Check it out here!

Julia Roberts, 51, was an absolute vision when she showed up to the 2019 Golden Globes. The veteran actress is no stranger to red carpets, and she shone brighter than ever this time around. For the high-profile show, Julia wore a pantsuit, which featured skintight black pants with a tan top and train. The ensemble showed off her incredible figure to perfection, and Julia looked half her age with her ageless beauty look. She wore her hair swept to the side in curls to complete the look, and she was beyond stunning!

At this year’s Golden Globes, Julia is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in Homecoming. This was Julia’s first main role in a television series, and it speaks to her incredible talent as an actress that she’s up for such an incredible honor! Of course, taking home the trophy will be no easy feat — Julia has legit competition! Her fellow nominees are: Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve and Keri Russell for The Americans. What an incredible group of women!

Even though this is Julia’s first nomination in a television category at the Globes, she’s certainly no stranger to the award ceremony — she actually already has three Golden Globes to her name. In 1989, she took home Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Steel Magnolias, followed by Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in 1990 for Pretty Woman. In 2000, she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her incredible role in Erin Brockovich. Plus, she’s had five other nominations on top of those!

The 2019 Golden Globes are hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and there are tons of A-List stars confirmed to attend. Needless to say, Julia will be in great company!