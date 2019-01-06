Jim Carrey Gushes Over ’Kidding’ Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga & Confirms Romance At The Globes: ‘She’s Amazing’

Jim Carrey is dating his ‘Kidding’ co-star Ginger Gonzaga! While on the Golden Globes red carpet, the two told HL EXCLUSIVELY about their relationship!

Jim Carrey has found love again! The legendary comedian is officially dating his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga, as the two made their red carpet debut together at the 2019 Golden Globes. Not only that, but Jim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “[s]he’s amazing.” And when asked what the best part about working with Jim is, Ginger told us, “He’s amazing.” Speaking of amazing, while Carrey looked sharp as ever wearing a blue suit with a black button-down shirt, Ginger stunned with an elegant black dress that showed off some major shoulder.

The two seemed extremely lovey-dovey while on the red carpet. A source on the scene told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their PDA, stating that the couple were “arm in arm, very happy, with him constantly rubbing her back.” Our source added, “They didn’t have their arms off each other… They kept one another close constantly and looked at each other very lovingly.” Check out pics of them stunning on the red carpet below!

The two were also spotted just a day earlier at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel. While Jim looked classy with his suit, Ginger stunned wearing a plunging white dress. Since these two have been spotted out and about together, a rep for Carrey confirmed to People that they were, in fact, a couple.

