Jenna Dewan Stuns In Plunging Dress At Pre-Golden Globes Event & Admits She’s Doing ‘Really Great’

Jenna Dewan looked absolutely flawless and happy on Jan. 5 when she stepped out to attend the Gold Meets Golden Party in a light purple dress with a plunging neckline.

Jenna Dewan, 38, proved she’s already taking on 2019 with beauty and grace when she attended the Gold Meets Golden Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 5 in a flowing light purple dress with a red geometric pattern and a sexy plunging neckline. The actress posed on the carpet of the pre-Golden Globe Awards event and couldn’t help but smile as she showed off her stunning look.

In addition to looking fantastic, Jenna seems to be doing amazing! An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother-of-one was hanging out with BFF Emanuelle Chriqui at the party and even told someone she was doing “really great”. With a successful career and a new year, we can see why she would feel that way, and we’re thrilled for her!

Jenna made headlines last year when she shockingly split from her husband of almost 10 years, Channing Tatum, 38, but the dancer seems to be keeping a positive attitude about the changes in her life. She keeps her fans up to date on her days by regularly posting social media pics and her latest posts are definitely a reflection of her recent good times. From glamorous snapshots of herself to candids with family and friends, Jenna seems to be truly grateful for all she has and all she’s able to do. It’s one of the reasons she’s such an inspiration to her fans!

Jenna’s look at the Gold Meets Golden Party was one of our favorites! She always knows how to pull off casual yet elegant style no matter what event she attends and it certainly doesn’t go unnoticed!