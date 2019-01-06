Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calling Him A ‘Narcissist’ In Wild Instagram Story Post

Jen Harley dissed Ronnie Ortiz-Magro by taking to Instagram & sharing a pointed message about a ‘narcissist’ in her life! Read what she had to say here!

Jen Harley is seemingly throwing some major shade at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for filing a police report after she allegedly threw an ashtray at his head on New Year’s Eve. Taking to her Instagram story, Harley wrote, “A narcissist’s response to your truth is filing a police report against you or taking you to court for the very things you are guilty of.” While it’s heavily implied that the person she’s referring to is Ronnie, she doesn’t mention him by name. However, it’s worth noting that Ronnie, who filed a police report, had very real injuries. Take a look at her message below!

We reported earlier how Ronnie is heartbroken over his New Year’s Eve altercation, which ended Jen allegedly throwing a ashtray at his face. “Ronnie’s absolutely heartbroken right now,” our source said. “This is not the way he envisioned his year starting off, not at all. He’s dealing with a lot of emotions and all, but his biggest regret in all of this is what it will mean for his daughter, he hates that she’s going to have to go through a custody battle and that he’ll have to spend so much of his time apart from her now.”

Since their altercation, Ronnie shared pictures of his injuries, which led him to file a police report against Jen. In the pictures, Ronnie’s face looks swollen, and marked with blood and cuts. Specifically, he had gashes on his nose and forehead, a split lip, and a bruise right above his eyebrow. While this happened on New Year’s Eve, Jen called the cops claiming that someone broke into her house and trashed it on New Year’s Eve, after their fight.

