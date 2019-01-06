Jeff Bridges Delivers Never-Ending Speech Upon Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award At Golden Globes

Golden Globe and Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, and his speech was quite a lengthy one!

Jeff Bridges, 69, was honored in the most amazing way during the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, when he was presented with the Cecil. B. deMille Award — something that’s presented to actors for their “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and George Clooney. And this year, Jeff was more than ecstatic to receive the award. Upon taking the stage, he thanked pretty much everyone in his life — from his wife to his brother to his entire team, who have helped him score some of the biggest roles of his career. It was super sweet, but he also rambled for nearly 10 minutes, telling a story about playing “tag” and praising his brother, Beau Bridges, who was also in the audience. To see some fan reactions, check out a few tweets below!

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said before the show. “We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

Somebody needs to cut Jeff Bridges off! #GoldenGlobes2019 — Tim Kay (@tkcaddie) January 7, 2019

Everyone is confused by Jeff Bridges acceptance speech right now! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C738Mm2n3p — Raven Carter (@talktoraven) January 7, 2019

Over the years, Jeff has starred in iconic movies like The Big Lebowski, True Grit, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Crazy Heart, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. He also recently starred in Bad Times at the El Royale, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Hell or High Water, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Jeff received his first Golden Globe nomination in 1984 for Starman, and he’s been nominated for several others since then!