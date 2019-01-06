Jamie Foxx Gushes Over His PDA-Packed Miami Vacation With Girlfriend Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx opened up about the recent romantic vacation he took with girlfriend Katie Holmes in an interview at Sean Penn’s J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

Jamie Foxx, 51, was in a gushing mood when he briefly commented on his recent Miami getaway with girlfriend Katie Holmes, 40, in a new interview! After the actor was asked how the romantic vacation went by US Weekly on Jan. 5, he had only three words: “It was foolish!” Although he didn’t elaborate on his words, based on the amount of PDA he and Katie expressed on the vacay, we can pretty much guarantee he meant they definitely had a fun and silly time!

Jamie was attending Sean Penn‘s HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations Gala in Los Angeles when he did the quick interview that gave a tiny bit of insight into his headline-making love life. It’s been just one week since he was seen kissing his lady love Katie on a yacht during their time time away in Miami and when they weren’t locking lips, they still looked as cozy and happy as could be with big smiles on their faces. They even had the time of their lives on jet skis!

Since both Jamie and Katie have been very private about their relationship, the fact that Jamie would comment at all about the recent PDA-filled time is a big deal. The couple were first reported to be an item back in Mar. 2015 and at that point, they were reportedly already secretly dating for two years. They were very discreet about their time together up until recently when Katie publicly celebrated her birthday in Dec. with both Jamie and her mom at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York. We’re definitely hoping to see more of these two together on public outings in the future!