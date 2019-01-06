Irina Shayk Is A Golden Goddess In Sexy Sheer Dress At Golden Globes

Irina Shayk just took our breath away when she stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet. The model and Bradley Cooper’s longtime love looked stunning in a magnificent gold gown.

Irina Shayk, 33, stole the show on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet! The supermodel sizzled in a beautiful gold dress with sheer detailing and a thigh-high slit. The gown fit Irina like a glove! Irina’s hair was super sleek and straight. Her makeup was simple but stunning. Irina walked the red carpet with longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 44, who is nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards. She looked so proud of her man on the red carpet. Bradley looked dapper in a white suit.

The couple left their adorable daughter, Lea, 1, at home for the night. The Golden Globes is the epitome of the ultimate Hollywood date night! This is their first major red carpet together since the 2018 Met Gala. Irina also wore a gold gown to the Met Gala! Gold is her signature color.

Bradley not only directed A Star Is Born, he also starred in the movie, produced it, and co-wrote it! He is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. A Star Is Born is also up for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Song – Motion Picture, and Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Lady Gaga dazzled at the ceremony in a Cinderella-esque ball gown.

While Bradley has been promoting A Star Is Born, Irina has stayed busy as well. Irina walked the runway at the Versace show in Dec. 2018. Fellow models like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber also walked the Versace runway. Keep on slaying, Irina! We can’t wait to see what she wears to the Oscars!