Golden Globes: How To Watch The 2019 Ceremony, When It Starts & All The Info You Need To Know

Get ready for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. The Golden Globes will celebrate the stars of TV and film, so find out when the Jan. 6 event starts, how to watch online and more!

The 76th Golden Globe awards take place on Jan. 6 from The Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, California, and it promises to be one of the best. With Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting, the night will see the inaugural Carol Burnett Award, honoring those who have had a major impact on the television industry, go to Carol Burnett, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award will go to Jeff Bridges. It should be a great night in Hollywood, so don’t miss a second when it kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm. PT.

So, how do you watch it online? NBC will broadcast the event live so they will be the primary source for streaming options. Viewers will need a cable/satellite subscription to watch the NBC Live app or NBC app (or via the NBC streaming platform.) NBC can also be found online on streaming services like Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. It’s also a basic TV channel, so most TV tuners should be able to pick it up over the air.

As far as nominations go, Vice leads the pack with six nominations. The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born are close behind with five each (check out all the nominations here.) Constance Wu is the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in decades, according to Entertainment Tonight. So history could be made. Plus, Sandra Oh is not just a host – she’s also a nominee. Her role in Killing Eve earned her a nod in Best Actress in a TV Drama. If she wins, she’ll be the first Asian actor to take the Golden Globe since Yoko Shimada won it for Shogun in 1980.

It's time we address the elephant in the room. Don't miss the @GoldenGlobes next Sunday at 8e/5p, after the NFC Wild Card Game. pic.twitter.com/HcZoddMDDT — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 31, 2018

The whole night will be star-studded, as presenters include (per ET): Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Chastain, Chadwick Boseman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ben Stiller, Kaley Cuoco, Dick Van Dyke, Harrison Ford, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer and Lena Waithe. It should be a fun night, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT when it all starts!