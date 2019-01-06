Halle Berry, 52, Proves She’s Ageless In Plunging Dress With Thigh-High Slit At 2019 Golden Globes

Halle Berry took our breath away on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet! She stunned in a plunging burgundy gown with a thigh-high slit. See it here!

Halle Berry pretty much just confirmed that she doesn’t age. The 52-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet of the 76th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California wearing a burgundy dress that not only showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit, but also accentuated her amazing cleavage with a plunging neckline. The gown was also fairly see-through thanks to the delicate lace most of it was made out of. She literally looked half her age! Our jaws are on the floor.

Halle rounded out her look with strappy maroon heels and gold geometric earrings. She kept her makeup look fairly natural, opting for a dark grey eyeshadow, a pink lipgloss, and some highlighter that helped give her a dewy complexion (although, it’s not like she needed any assistance! She’s always glowing.) The Kidnap star pulled her long hair back into a ponytail, leaving her bangs out to frame her face.

The Golden Globe award winner isn’t nominated tonight, but she still has a great reason to be there! Aside from being one of the most hardworking actors in the business, she’s helping honor her incredible colleagues by presenting one of the awards at tonight’s show! Hey, being the presenter is a pretty great gig. You get to hang out at the party, kick back, and not stress about what you’ll say if you win or how you’ll react if you lose. We hope Halle has a great time tonight!

Check out all the arrivals on the red carpet in the gallery above! The 76th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.