‘Green Book’ Author Nick Vallelonga Reveals How The Movie Was A Family Affair

‘Green Book’ screenwriter Nick Vallelonga won a Golden Globe for best motion picture screenplay! Nick told HL EXCLUSIVELY about how he ‘lived’ this project from start to finish!

The author of Green Book, Nick Vallelonga took home the coveted Golden Globe for Motion Picture Screenplay along with Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Nick opened up about how personal this project really was for him. “I knew the story my whole life,” Nick told us. “When I got old enough and realized I wanted to make film and write, I knew this was a special, special story about a special relationship so I always wanted to make it. Luckily I was able to put it together at the right time with the right people, the right actors, the right director, producers. It worked out! Really it was a dream come true how it worked out.”

Nick also opened up to us about how the cast was like family to him — literally. “We became like a family,” he added. “Really, it’s a family movie. Those scenes resonate with a lot of my family members in the film as well who played family members in the film as well. My brother played Migos’ brother. My uncle, that uncle, played his own father. One of the grandfathers. My mother’s brother played his own father. So to have that on the set lends something to the film. I think an intangible quality that you can’t put your finger on so all the family seems real. My Italian family is just eating and laughing like it was transported back in time. It was quite amazing for me.”

When it comes to how he’ll celebrate if he wins an Oscar for the screenplay, Nick is unsure of how he’ll handle the potential accolade. “I honestly… I don’t really think of that,” Nick went on to say. “It sounds corny, but the win is making the movie. Anything else is gravy. I think the wins help get more people to see the film. That’s what I want — People to see the film and hopefully walk out with a good feeling. Winning an Oscar? I would just have to thank my parents, obviously.”