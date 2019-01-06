Golden Globes Red Carpet 2019: See All Of The Stunning Arrivals Ahead Of The Awards Show

It’s time to kick off awards season! See all the stunning celebrity arrivals on the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globes!

The 76th Golden Globe Awards are about to begin, marking the start of this year’s awards season. While it’s undoubtedly exciting to watch deserving celebrities get recognized for another year of work in entertainment, I’ve always believed that the best part of awards shows is the fashion. With the Golden Globes honoring both film and TV projects – and being the first show in a string of many over the course of the next few months – you can count on seeing plenty of outstanding style choices by everyone from Emma Stone to Sarah Hyland.

While we’re hoping there’s a few unexpected standouts on the red carpet this year – we’ve been keeping an eye out for host Andy Samberg‘s wife Joanna Newsom, who always wows with her unique style! – there are some stars who we just knew were going to kill it. Sandra Oh will be hosting alongside Samberg, so it was no surprise she showed up wearing something incredible. We’ll also get to see her showing off her fashion chops throughout the night, thanks to her expected wardrobe changes.

Constance Wu was also someone to look out for. She consistently proves she’s a style icon on red carpets, and tonight was no exception. Hey, you gotta look good when you’re going down in history! In case you aren’t aware, the Fresh Off The Boat star is the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in decades. She also shared a pic of her seating arrangement on Instagram ahead of the show, letting followers know that she’ll be planted next to A Star Is Born stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, another celeb who made a statement on the red carpet.

