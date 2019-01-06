Hottie alert! It’s finally awards season and the guys are hitting the red carpet looking better than ever at the Golden Globes!

Ow ow! Red carpet arrivals have begun at the Golden Globes and the men aren’t playing around with their awards show looks this year! Idris Elba was one of the first to arrive with his daughter, Isan, who is the Golden Globes Ambassador for the evening. The actor turned DJ rocked a teal jacket with a matching vest and looked dapper as always! Bradley Cooper showed shortly after and WOW, he slayed side-by-side with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. Then, Luke Evans went all sultry Gaston on us, and we were totally obsessed with his snazzy, all-white tux!

Of course, it has been a huge year in film and television for up and coming stars, like Joe Alwyn, Timothee Chalamet and Lucas Hedges. Timothee, who is no stranger to red carpets, came off the success of his breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name, and lead the cast of Beautiful Boy opposite of Steve Carrell. The charming actor is nominated for his portrayal of tormented addict Nic Scheff in the Supporting Actor category. Lucas Hedges had not one but two major roles this year, starring in Boy Erased and Ben Is Back — opposite of two strong leading ladies, Nicole Kidman and Julie Roberts. The Lady Bird actor is also a red carpet pro, and attend tonight’s event nominated in the highly-coveted Best Actor in A Drama category.

Then, how could we forget our fave Joe Alwyn?! The 27-year-old actor starred in Boy Erased, Mary Queen Of Scots and The Favourite this year! Not to mention, the British cutie is of course dating our ‘favourite’ singer Taylor Swift! The Favourite is nominated for 5 Globes, including Best Musical Or Comedy and Boy Erased earned one nom for Hedges. The Margot Robbie & Saorise Ronan-lead Mary Queen Of Scots was one of the several films snubbed in the kick-off event of awards season.