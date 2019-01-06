Taylor Swift’s Surprise Appearance, Lady Gaga’s Win & More Highlights From 2019 Golden Globes

The 76th Golden Globe awards were packed with highlights featuring all your favorite stars. From Christian Bale calling Dick Chaney ‘Satan’ to Taylor Swift coming out of nowhere, check out all that went down!

Gather all the biggest and best stars of television and film. Put them into the Beverly Hills Hilton. Add in Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh as hosts, mix with some cocktails and what you get? The Golden Globes, aka of the best nights ever! The 76th edition of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award show, taking place on Jan. 6, was full of laughter, tears, shocks and more! So much went down, that it’s hard to see everything, so check the gallery above for any highlights you might have missed.

Hopefully, everyone caught the opening monologue. Though Andy and Sandra played nicely by “roasting” (or in this case, pleasantly complimenting) stars like Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan, there was also a jab at Kevin Hart’s Oscar fiasco. There was also a moment of seriousness, as Sandra took a moment to celebrate the diversity of this year’s nominees, saying that this “moment [in time] is real” and that these men and women represent the “faces of change.”

While Andy and Sandra kept it clean, Patricia Arquette did not, as she dropped a couple F-Bombs after winning the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a tv movie or miniseries for her role in Escape at Dannemora. During the speech, she made the censors do their job, going “how many f*cked up teeth does a person need? I mean, I was born with f*cked up teeth!” While Patricia was unapologetic, Emma Stone screamed “I’m sorry” during the opening monologue when Sandra brought up white actors playing Asian people. Awkward.

The show saw the inaugural Carol Burnett award be handed out to…Carol Burnett, who accepted the award with grace and dignity, before giving her signature sign-off. “I’m so glad we had this time together,” before tugging her ear, just like she did at the end of The Carol Burnett Show. Before this sweet moment, the comedy icon cracked an amazing line. “Does this mean I get to accept this every year?”

While Carol Burnett winning the Carol Burnett award wasn’t that big of a surprise, seeing Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes was. She came out with Idris Elba to present a pair of awards, including best song – which went to Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson for “Shallow,” the song from A Star Is Born. The win left Lady Gaga in tears and Sandra Oh was similarly shook when she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama for her role on Killing Eve. A host winning? Amazing!

As for disses and shade, there wasn’t much during the show. Sure, Chrissy Metz might have called Alison Brie a “b*tch” during the pre-show (she has since denied that) but during the show? Christian Bale called former Vice President Dick Chaney “Satan,” or at least credited the Devil with helping to inspire him on how to play his Vice role (as it won him the Golden Globe for Best Actor In A Musical Or Comedy.)

When it came to the big categories – check out all the winners here — Rami Malek won Best Actor for a Drama for portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Glenn Close (beating out Lady Gaga) won Best Actress in a Drama for The Wife and Bohemian Rhapsody took the award for Best Dramatic film! Amazing. What a night.