Golden Globes’ Best Dressed: See Gorgeous Gowns On Lady Gaga & More

From Lady Gaga to Halle Berry to Emma Stone, the Golden Globes red carpet was full of A-listers dressed in their Sunday best. See the most fabulous gowns here!

Held live from The Beverly Hilton hotel, the 2019 Golden Globes took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019, and there were so many amazing stars that looked drop dead gorgeous on the red carpet. Halle Berry stunned, as usual, showing off her incredible body. Jessica Chastain was the epitome of class. Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt continued her red carpet radiance by wearing a gorgeous gown that was bespoke and basically 3-D! See all of the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!

Nominee Lady Gaga looked breathtaking. She is seriously such a breakout star for her film A Star Is Born, and we can’t wait to follow her awards season journey! Nicole Kidman looked amazing in her dress. Her skin looked glowing and gorgeous thanks to Neutrogena skincare — she’s a face of the brand! Emma Stone, a presenter and nominee tonight for her movie The Favourite, wore custom Louis Vuitton. Emma’s co-star in the flick, actress and presenter Rachel Weisz, was breathtaking. And she just had a baby in 2018!

Renee Bargh wore an angelic white gown with a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit. Sexy!

Kaley Cuoco, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Chrissy Metz, Lupita Nyong’o, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, and Catherine Zeta-Jones are all presenting tonight, and they each looked gorgeous on the red carpet before the big show.