Golden Globes’ Best Couples 2019: Hollywood’s Fave Duos On Red Carpet

Who wouldn’t want to attend the most fun night in Hollywood with their partner?! Check out which celebrity couples attended the Golden Globes together!

If you’re being honored at a big event, you usually want your significant other with you there. In that regard, celebs are def just like us! For awards season, you can usually find celebrity nominees and presenters walking the red carpet with their partners for their special night. At the Golden Globes on Jan. 6, celebrity couples kicked off the first award show of the season by walking the red carpet with their biggest support systems – their partners. Co-host Andy Samberg, 40, walked the carpet with his wife, musician Joanna Newsom, 36.

Another couple fave, Idris Elba, 46, graced us all with his presence alongside fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, 29. Idris looked classically sexy in a sleek dark blue tuxedo, while Sabrina wore a floral orange, white, and black floor-length dress. At one point, Sabrina gave her husband-to-be a kiss on the cheek on the carpet! Adorable.

The red carpet can be a place where new couples make their relationship known as well! Jim Carrey, 56, and his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga, 34, debuted as a couple at the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet! The two looked happier than ever. Both Jim and Ginger wore an all-black ensemble. Ginger’s hair was slicked back, and her black dress featured a thigh-high leg slit. She walked the carpet in simple black heels.

At Eternity’s Gate actor Willem Dafoe, 63, and wife Giada Colagrande, 43, walked the carpet together. Willem wore a classic black suit, while Giada rocked a black dress with side ruffles. Her makeup was kept minimal and fresh, and she wore braids framing her face.

Other notable faves were Kristen Bell, 38, and Dax Shepard, 44, who looked predictably flawless. Kristen was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for her role of Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place. Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, also stunned – we loved Bradley’s white ensemble and Irina’s glittery gold gown! Be sure to check out all of the red carpet couples we saw at the 2019 Golden Globes in the gallery above!