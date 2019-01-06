Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Live Stream — Watch All Of Your Favorite Stars Arrive

The 2019 Golden Globes are just about to start! Watch all of the star-studded arrivals on the red carpet with our live stream!

We’ve come to it at last — the first big ceremony of the 2019 awards show season. While we’re just mere hours away from finding out who the Hollywood Foreign Press will award all of the night’s biggest awards at the Golden Globes, pretty much all of Tinsel Town has started to show up on the evening’s red carpet. Thankfully for you, we have a live stream of the Golden Globes’ red carpet up and running so you can check out your favorite celebs as they strut their stuff while dressed to the nines. Watch the live stream below!

We reported earlier how easy it is to watch the ceremony, too! In fact, you don’t even need to tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm. PT — you can watch from your laptop or mobile device as well. If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch through the NBC Live app, NBC app or the NBC streaming platform. You can also watch the night’s big wins and upsets via Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. The choice is up to you!

While the red carpet is just getting underway, Jenna Dewan stunned at a pre-Oscars party. Wearing a light purple dress, she stunned with her plunging outfit at the the Gold Meets Golden Party on Jan. 5. Not only that, but an eyewitness told HollywoodLife that she told another party-goer that she was “doing really great.”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about tonight's big wins and upsets.