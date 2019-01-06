Glenn Close Wins Golden Globe For ‘The Wife’ & Calls For Women To Fulfill Their Dreams

Golden Globes speech of the night! It was Glenn Close after winning Best Actress in a Drama who called for all women to fulfill their dreams with an empowering message.

It look until nearly the end of the 2019 Golden Globes telecast for the speech of the night to happen, and it came courtesy of Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama winner Glenn Close. The 71-year-old upset the likes of Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman on Jan. 6 for her role as the quietly suffering wife of a legendary writer in The Wife. Glenn used the story of her character to tell other women not to put their lives on hold for a man and to fulfill their dreams in a speech that had the entire audience in the Beverly Hilton ballroom on their feet standing in applause.

Glenn wanted to make sure women today do NOT follow in her character’s footsteps by giving a speech empowering women to do the things that inspire them.”Women. We’re nurturers… But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say: I can do that. And I should be allowed to do that,” she told the audience as well as telecast viewers around the world.

Glenn was noticeably shocked when her name was called, but the Beverly Hilton ballroom was so on her side. The acting icon got a standing ovation when her name was called and even A Star Is Born Best Actress favorite Gaga stopped her on her way up to the stage to hold her hand and say something heartfelt to her. Glenn was so moved and she was in tears throughout much of her speech. In her film, she plays a wife who travels with her husband to Stockholm where he’s about to accept the Nobel Prize in literature, while she put her career and dreams on hold to support his career.

Glenn Close: "Women. We're nurturers … But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say: I can do that. And I should be allowed to do that." pic.twitter.com/BfLoQqsKgy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2019

Glenn’s win now sets her in a front-runner positions for the 2019 Academy Awards. She’s been nominated six times without ever winning and is tied for the record for being the actress with the most nominations without a win. While Gaga’s ASIB perf has been the most buzzed female performance of the year, it was Glenn’s quiet portrayal of a long suffering wife that could get the icon her first ever Oscar at age 71.