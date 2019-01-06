New footage from the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ arrived during the 2019 Golden Globes. Daenerys and Jon Snow have made it north, and Khaleesi meets another Stark for the first time — Sansa! Watch now!

Winter has arrived, Game of Thrones fans. The entire series has been building up to this final season, and Game of Thrones season 8 looks absolutely epic. These last episodes are going to be jam-packed from start to finish. HBO aired a brand-new preview of the network’s upcoming series, and the new Game of Thrones footage is incredible. Jon Snow and Daenerys make it to Winterfell, and Daenerys is introduced to Sansa Stark, the lady of Winterfell.

The wait for Game of Thrones season 8 has been incredibly long. The season 7 finale aired in Aug. 2017, so fans have been waiting nearly two years to see how it all ends. Season 7 ended with some shocking moments and jaw-dropping reveals. The show finally confirmed that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making him the true heir to the Iron Throne. As Bran and Sam made this discovery, Jon Snow and Daenerys were having sex on a boat headed north. These two do not know they’re related at the moment. Daenerys is technically Jon Snow’s aunt. But the biggest game-changer came at the very end of the finale: The Night King destroyed part of the Wall with the undead Viserion, marking the beginning of the Great War.

Even though Game of Thrones is coming to an end, this doesn’t mean we’re saying goodbye to the universe for good. A prequel series starring Naomi Watts has been greenlit. The show will take place thousands of years before Game of Thrones during the golden Age of Heroes and will explore “the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend,” according to our sister site Deadline. We’re already obsessed!