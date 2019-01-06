She’s really sorry! Emma Stone apologized loud and clear for playing a part-Asian character in the controversial ‘Aloha’ during Sandra Oh’s Golden Globes monologue. Watch now!

Sandra Oh made a joke about Emma Stone’s controversial role in the 2015 movie Aloha during her Golden Globes opening monologue, and Emma made sure Sandra and everyone else know that she’s sorry about it. “[Crazy Rich Asians] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.” You can hear Emma scream in the background after the joke: “I’m sorry!”

Emma played Allison Ng, a character of Chinese-Hawaiian-Swedish descent, and the film was accused of white-washing the role. Emma later said in an interview that the controversy taught her an important lesson about white-washing in Hollywood. “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is,” she said in a 2015 interview. “It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”

Crazy Rich Asians made history in regards to Asian representation in Hollywood. The film had the first all-Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club over 25 years ago. The romantic comedy broke records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade. The movie is nominated for two Golden Globes — Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Constance Wu and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Emma is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite. Her co-stars, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, are also nominated for their performances. Emma has been nominated for a total of 5 Golden Globes and has already won once for La La Land.