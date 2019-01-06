Emma Stone Steals Cookies With Joe Alwyn At Golden Globes Event & We Love Her Even More For It

Emma Stone took full advantage of the snack selection at the BAFTA Tea Party event on Jan. 5. She and her ‘Favourite’ costar Joe Alwyn snagged some cookies for the road!

Emma Stone knows the best part about going to an event is the free food. The 30-year-old actress attended the BAFTA Tea Party sponsored by Heineken on Saturday, Jan. 5, and made sure to steal some snacks on her way out of the Los Angeles event, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

She was talking with her costars from The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn, when she let her publicist know Rachel needed to leave. Emma then noticed something very important. Our eyewitness said she “stopped and excitedly grabbed a bunch of cookies” before exclaiming “We’ve got cookies!” She “proudly showed them off to her friends, adding, ‘I’m going to eat these later!” our source said, noting that the Easy A star grabbed an entire handful of the individually wrapped baked goods that had BAFTA written on them. SA girl after our own hearts (and snacks)! She took the treats with her when she left with Joe and Rachel.

TBH, this is exactly why you bring a purse with you anywhere you know free food will be. Unfortunately, the Louis Vuitton clutch Emma brought with her didn’t look large enough to really store a ton of cookies. It was a cute bag, though! It paired nicely with the burgundy and orange dress she was wearing. The piece featured a mock neckline and a fun bird pattern. She rounded out her look with strappy black heels. Her beauty look was on point, thanks to a very well-coordinated orange eyeshadow.

Our eyewitness also told us about some of the other things Joe got up to inside the event. He hung out with his Boy Erased cast mate Troye Sivan, and let it slip that his girlfriend Taylor Swift was in town. While that’s by no means a confirmation that she’ll show up to the Golden Globes with him on Jan. 6, we can’t help but get our hopes up!