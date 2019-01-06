Emma Stone Is Pretty In Pink At 2019 Golden Globes

The stunning Emma Stone has arrived to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, and she looked absolutely incredible in her red carpet ensemble. Check out her full look here!

Emma Stone, 30, sure does know how to rule a red carpet, and she was at it again when she showed up to the Golden Globes on Jan. 6. Of course, the actress is no stranger to this event, but she just seems to look better and better every year! For the 2019 show, Emma wowed in a long-sleeved pink dress, which featured beaded embellishments to make the look stand out on the carpet. Emma wore glittering makeup to complete the look, with her hair pushed back from her shoulders and her bangs swept to the side.

The 2019 Globes are a big night for Emma, as she’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite. As always, there’s tough competition in the category, and Emma is facing off against Amy Adams for Vice, Claire Foy for First Man, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite. Meanwhile, The Favourite is also up for Best Picture Musical/Comedy and Best Screenplay, while Emma’s co-star, Olivia Colman, is nominated for Best Actress In A Motion Picture Musical/Comedy.

Of course, Emma has been in the position of being in a highly-nominated movie plenty of times before. This is her FIFTH Golden Globe nomination, as she was previously up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for Easy A, Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Birdman and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for Battle of the Sexes. Emma won her first Golden Globe in 2017, taking home Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for her starring role in La La Land.

This year’s Golden Globes are hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and will feature tons of A-List stars like Emma in attendance. It’s going to be quite a night!