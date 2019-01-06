See Pics
Emily Ratajkowski Slays In A Red Sheer Dress At The Art Of Elysium ‘Heaven’ Gala — See Pic

Emily Ratajkowski stunned at the Art of Elysium’ ‘Heaven’ gala on Dec. 5! Check out her backless, red sheer dress she wore right here!

Emily Ratajkowski is wasting no time in proving that she’s one of the most elegantly dressed celebs of 2019. While arriving at The Art of Elysium‘s “Heaven” gala event on Jan. 5, Emily wowed in a sheer red dress with a plunging neckline. On top of that, the demure, backless outfit also had cut-outs on the side, and a sheer cape to go with it. Of course, she nailed the “Heaven” theme by looking absolutely divine. Check out more pics of her classy look below!

However, this isn’t the only stunning outfit Emily has worn recently. In fact, the model recently celebrated New Year’s Eve in one of her sexiest swimsuits yet. Wearing a red, strappy two-piece bikini, Emily offered a simple message to her followers about the ending year: “Bye 2018.” Needless to say, her beach attire is some serious goals for summer 2019.

We reported earlier how Emily slammed haters who think she can’t be sexy and a feminist at the same time. “Everyone reacts to everyone else’s physical appearance, and I think that happens more with women,” Emily told Vogue Australia. “It’s a constant thing where you’re proving yourself.” “I think it’s sexism,” Emily added. “I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice.”

