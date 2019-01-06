Danai Gurira Is A Vision In Red Rodarte At 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Danai Gurrira’s dress at the 2019 Golden Globes is memorizing! See her jaw-dropping look from the red carpet.

Between The Walking Dead, and Black Panther, it seemed like Danai Gurira was everywhere we looked in 2018, so of course she attended the biggest night of the year for film and TV! Danai stepped onto the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet looking like a vision in a red embroidered Rodarte number. Her show-stopping dress featured an over-sized bow on her shoulder, and her bold look was the PERFECT choice for her big night ahead! The actress completed her look with Fred Leighton jewels.

Danai was actually the one to announce the 2019 list of nominees, alongside Terry Crews. She revealed the list on Dec. 6, one month before the award show was set to take place. The past year held a number of memorable film and TV performances, and between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s remake of A Star Is Born and Julia Roberts powerhouse role in Homecoming, there were SO many well deserved nominees.

In 2018, we saw The Walking Dead ditch Andrew Lincoln‘s character Rick Grimes, and Danai talked to Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY about what that was like on set. “The transition was so brilliant of my boss because it really allowed the loss of Andy to be given a salve. The pain of losing Andy was very emotional,” she said. “It was so brilliant of her because it allowed us to move forward into this exciting next step of our characters — who they now were and how they were connected or disconnected. It really allowed us to move forward with a gusto even though we were pained by it at the same time,” she added.

Danai Gurira’s dress from the 2019 Golden Globes is so perfect! See her full look above, and stay tuned for even more Golden Globe news!