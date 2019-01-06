‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star and nominee Constance Wu stepped out on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Jan. 6 looking absolutely amazing in a flowing champagne and orange gown.

Constance Wu, 36, sure knows how to make an eye-catching appearance at the Golden Globes! The Crazy Rich Asians star wore a flattering champagne ballgown for one of the film industry’s biggest nights of the year and she looked absolutely stunning! The gown was fitted from the waist up with spaghetti straps, and flowed out at the bottom. The beautiful fashion choice included a bright orange tied ribbon around the waist adding just the right amount of color to the style and led Constance to being one of the best dressed on the red carpet!

It’s no surprise that Constance went all out for the award show since it’s not only a big night for her popular movie, Crazy Rich Asians, which has been nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, it’s also a big night for her! She’s also excitingly been nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical category and after the huge success of her film last year, many critics believe she has a real chance at winning the accolade!

No matter what the outcome of the nominations will be, Constance is sure to be memorable considering how gorgeous she looks! The talented actress also wowed at the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet back in Aug. when she showed off a silver crystal-covered dress so she definitely has her style down!

This lady knows how to make a lasting impression with both her acting and her fashion choices and we love bearing witness to it all!