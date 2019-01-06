Connie Britton Shines In A Baby Blue Gown & Loose Curls At The Golden Globes

Connie Britton arrived at the Golden Globes in a gorgeous, curve-hugging gown, looking better than ever!

There ain’t nothing dirty about this fire look! Connie Britton stunned at the kick-off to awards season — The Golden Globes! The actress rocked a long, light blue gown with skinny straps. The dress was detailed with crystal embellishments in diamond shape. She kept things simple with loose curls in her long hair and a light pink lip. The look differed greatly from Connie’s outfit last Golden Globes, when she rocked a gown skirt and a sweater that read, “Poverty Is Sexist.” As part of the #TimesUp-black out that took place at last year’s event, Connie rocked the Lingua Franca sweater and explained in an Instagram the message she wanted to send.

“My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality. My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity,” she wrote. “We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.” The sweater was inspired by One Campaign’s “Poverty Is Sexiest” initiative — an organization Connie has long supported.

Connie is nominated in the Best Actress in a Miniseries category for her role of Debra Newell in the true-life Bravo series, Dirty John. The Nashville alum’s Golden Globe nod is the first nomination ever for Bravo, and is much deserved! In the series, Connie’s character falls in love with a murderous con man, played by the engrossing Eric Bana. Upon learning of her nomination, Connie told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “Wow this was a true surprise this morning. I am really grateful to the HFPA who have been so supportive and always ask questions that go deeper. And for everyone at Dirty John who worked so hard to bring this complicated story to life, and my partner in crime Eric Bana, as well as the rest of our incredible cast. Thank you, thank you and let’s keep talking about it!” Connie was first nominated for a Golden Globe in 2013 for her role of Raina in Nashville.