Claire Foy Sparkles In Beautiful Yellow Gown At Golden Globes

Claire Foy totally slayed on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a look we won’t soon forget. ‘The Crown’ and ‘First Man’ star looked absolutely stunning in a yellow dress.

Claire Foy, 34, went for a golden look at the 2019 Golden Globes and totally rocked it! The British actress and Golden Globe winner hit the red carpet in a stunning yellow dress with gorgeous sequin detailing. The look gave off major Old Hollywood vibes. Her short hair was swept back, and she made her look pop with a dark lip. Claire wore a Time’s Up ribbon on her wrist to show support for the movement.

This year marks the first time Claire is not nominated for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Claire is nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role as Janet Armstrong in Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. Olivia Colman, the actress taking over as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown for season 3, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. We need a photo of these two queens chatting during the ceremony ASAP.

The day before the Golden Globes, Claire wowed at the BAFTA Tea Party in a champagne satin dress. She attended the event with her sister Gemma Foy. Claire always brings her fashion A-game to red carpet events. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Claire stunned in a chic black suit. She wore black to the Globes to support the Time’s Up movement. For the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Claire dazzled in a beautiful black and white lace dress.