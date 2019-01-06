Christian Bale Calls Dick Cheney ‘Satan’ & An ‘A**Hole’ After Winning For ‘Vice’ At Golden Globes

Christian Bale didn’t mince words while talking about Dick Cheney at the Golden Globes! The ‘Vice’ star called the former VP ‘Satan,’ much to the audience’s delight. Watch here!

Christian Bale won big at the 2019 Golden Globes, and he had someone special he wanted to dedicate his award to. While onstage accepting his award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film, for his role in Vice, he said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.” The role in question, being, former vice president Dick Cheney. Damn, this night is a whole MOOD. Cheney, who was vice president to George W. Bush for eight excruciating years, is not known for being a warm and likable person. Like… even by people who subscribed to his politics. Dude shot his friend in the face and got away with it. Needless to say, Christian’s joke during his acceptance speech got major laughs from the audience (and the audience at home, too).

He also got in a good jab at a politician who’s currently screwing things up in Washington, DC. He joked that writer and director Adam McKay picked him to play Cheney because he needed someone absolutely vile and uncharismatic. So it got him thinking — maybe he could play Mitch McConnell next? “Thank you to that geezer over there, Adam,” he said, pointing to the audience. “He said, ‘I’ve got to find somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody,’” Bale quipped. “And he went, ‘Ah it’s got to be Bale in it.’ Thank you, and for all the competition, I will be cornering the market on charisma-free assholes. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good.”

You know, we’d pay good money to see that. Beck Bennett from Saturday Night Live kind of has a corner on the McConnell impression, though!

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role." – Christian Bale with the official 2019 mood 😂😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sUM1PMyLZn — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 7, 2019

