Chrissy Metz’s Dress At Golden Globes 2019 — Bold, Red, And Gorgeous!

Chrissy Metz, known for her role on ‘This Is Us,’ was stunning in red at the 2019 Golden Globes! See the fashionable actress’ gown inside!

Despite the fact that This Is Us got notably snubbed from the 2019 Golden Globes, that doesn’t mean the cast didn’t come out in full force to the red carpet! She may not have walked away with an award on Jan. 6, but actress Chrissy Metz, 38, won our hearts with her jaw-dropping dress – Chrissy matched the carpet she walked in her floor-length, embellished red gown!

Her flowing dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, with decorated embellished sleeves. She kept her hair simple with a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Chrissy paired the dress with a vibrant red bold lip color and strappy heels, which tied the whole look together. Chrissy owned the night with her stellar look. We loved her ensemble on the 2019 Golden Globes carpet!

Chrissy showed off her red carpet power in 2018 when she rocked a polka dot sequin dress at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, and then again a month later, when she wore a one-shoulder bold green dress with a show-stopping bow at the Emmy Awards. Chrissy has flawless fashion choices when it comes to award shows, and we never doubted her ability to bring it to the Golden Globes!

Chrissy has unfortunately faced backlash before from body-shamers who apparently have nothing better to do than hate on women’s bodies. She responded on Twitter in May 2017 directly to people being rude about her gorgeous red latex dress, and said, “For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.” We couldn’t agree more, and applaud Chrissy for standing up for herself, even though it shouldn’t be necessary in the first place.

It’s clear Chrissy came to the Golden Globes in 2019 ready to rock her A-game red carpet style. She totally nailed her look on Jan. 6, and was absolutely breathtaking. We can’t wait to see more of Chrissy’s stunning red carpet looks and what else she wears to award shows this season! Next year, though, we’d love to see Chrissy nominated for an award!