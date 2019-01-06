Chrissy Metz Caught Calling Alison Brie A ‘B*tch’ On Globes Red Carpet

Seems like Chrissy Metz is not a fan of ‘GLOW.’ While at the 2019 Golden Globes, the ‘This Is Us’ actress was caught trashing Alison Brie, calling the former ‘Community’ star a ‘b*tch!’

Rule #1 of attending award shows: don’t fall while on the red carpet. Rule #2: Always know when your mic is hot. Case in point: what happened to Chrissy Metz, 38. The actress appeared on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Facebook Live pre-show on Jan. 6 to talk season 3 of This Is Us, her hit NBC show. So far, so good. As she wrapped up the interview, the hosts asked if she ever heard of Alison Brie, 36, who had made her way to the red carpet.

“Do I?” she said. As the camera panned to the arrivals, Chrissy made the fatal mistake of still talking, unaware that her mic was still hot. “I’m like, ‘do I?’ She’s such a bitch.” Uh-oh. Alison, who arrived on the red carpet, did not appear to have heard what Chrissy had said, according to People, but needless to say, the chances of Chrissy making a cameo in Season 3 of GLOW have just been reduced to “zero.” Thankfully, a fan caught the audio, saying that Chrissy’s shadiness was “everything I love about award shows.”

Perhaps Chrissy was feeling a bit salty over the fact that Alison was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy (her first-ever nomination!) while Chrissy and This Is Us were completely shut out of this year’s Golden Globes. In addition to the show not getting a nod, heartthrobs like Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore weren’t nominated. Sterling took home the award for best actor in a drama series back in 2018, so to see This Is Us snubbed might have left Chrissy feeling extra shady.

Here’s Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a “bitch,” not knowing her mic is still on. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YfkPJhcwI4 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

To top it all off, Chrissy and Alison seemed to be cordial when they attended the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two posed together on the red carpet and seemed friendly. Perhaps there was more drama going on there than we expected? Is this a brand-new feud for 2019? Will it be settled in the ring, or will these two just keep their separate distances?