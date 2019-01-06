Charlize Theron Dazzles In Black And White Gown At 2019 Golden Globe Awards — See Pic

Charlize Theron looked as elegant as could be when she posed on the red carpet the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in a long fitted black and white gown.

Charlize Theron, 43, sure looked like the star she is when she stepped out in a stylish black and white gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6! The blonde beauty looked gorgeous in the fashion choice, which consisted of a sleeveless black top that tied and had a keyhole opening, and a long white fitted bottom. She accessorized with sparkling silver earrings and had her hair parted and slicked back resting just above her shoulder.

If Charlize looked happy during her red carpet appearance, it’s for very good reason! The talented actress is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress – Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for her tremendous work in the 2018 film Tully. Her role as Marlo Moreau received amazing reviews, proving she’s still at the top of her game when it comes to her acting career!

In addition to her impressive acting, Charlize sure knows how to pull of an ad for the ages. Back in Oct., she made headlines when she appeared in a video promoting the new fragrance J’adore Absolu. In the video, Charlize can be seen bathing naked in a Turkish bath surrounded by other beautiful women and catwalking to Kanye West‘s song, “Flashing Lights”. The ad was intended to represent the power and strength of women and since the leader of the ladies was played by Charlize, we’d say that’s about as good of a representation as they could get!

We love seeing the spotlight on Charlize! As one of the top celebs in the film industry today, she’s definitely paving the way for those who come after her and we’re so thrilled for her!