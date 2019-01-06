Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell & More Stars Getting Ready For The Golden Globe Awards — See Pics

The stars are dressing to impress at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards! We’re taking a look at eye-catching pics of Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell and more getting ready for the big event right here!

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are almost underway and stars like host Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell and more are showing off amazing photos of their prep for the big night! Whether they are getting hair and/or makeup done or already flaunting their gorgeous fashion choices, these celebs know how to get ready just in time and in all the right ways!

Sandra didn’t hesitate to show off a pic of herself getting her makeup done for the big event. The Canadian actress shared the snapshot to Instagram and we couldn’t help but get excited about her hosting duties! Kristen also shared a few pics to her social media and they were quite the contrast! One hilariously featured her with a mouthful of breakfast food, getting her energy for the big day, and the other showed off what could be her beautiful dress for the show hanging on a door along with a wide variety of shoes.

Francia Raisa flaunted her refreshing face in her pic, which showed her getting her hair worked on, and Yvette Nicole Brown wasn’t afraid to post a pic of herself in a cleansing face mask! Lady Gaga took a different turn when she posted a pic of her food, a sandwich, fries and a bowl of cereal from Jan. 5. “#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up!!!,” she captioned the yummy pic.

Alex Borstein‘s pre-Golden Globes pic showed her smiling as she wore an under eye mask and got her hair curled. Ricky Martin looked like he was on Daddy duty as he held onto a stroller while his hair was getting done in his photo.

We’re not surprised these beautiful men and women want to look their best. The Golden Globe Awards is the first major awards show to kick off awards season in the new year and we’re loving it! With hilarious hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra, who had an amusing bit at the 2018 Emmy Awards, the ceremony is sure to be a memorable one and with the stars’ eye-catching looks, it’s sure to be beautiful one too!

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.