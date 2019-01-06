Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour In Emerald Silk At Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones was a vision in a green satin gown on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, and — dare we say it — blew everyone else out of the water! See pics of her stunning dress here.

Can you say “bombshell?” Catherine Zeta-Jones looked nothing less than stunning on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, wearing a billowing, green satin dress that showed major leg. Like, Angelina Jolie level leg. Can you believe this babe is 49 years old? While this outfit is simply perfection, we’re hoping to see her change into another dress for when she presents an award later tonight!

Catherine oozed pure Hollywood glamour in the one-shouldered dress that featured a major ruffle on the bust, and a flowing train. The bright, emerald green looked impeccable with her dark hair and eyes! She accessorized with huge emerald earrings, and a pair of delicate, strappy gold sandals. The best part of the whole look, however, was the thigh-high slit, and Catherine made great use of it. Stick that leg out, girl!

It’s no surprise that Catherine looked amazing tonight, considering what she’s worn to Golden Globes of past. Last year, the Queen America actress wore a sheer, black gown that revealed a bodysuit underneath. It showed off ample cleavage and her lovely legs underneath the swiss dotted lace. The nude illusion top was covered in giant, velvet flowers, and was so sexy! She completed the look with flowing curls and some statement earrings. Later that night, Catherine presented an award with her 102-year-old father-in-law, Kirk Douglas! It was truly a night to remember.

