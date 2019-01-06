Caitriona Balfe Stuns In Gorgeous Black & Burgundy Velvet Dress At Golden Globes

Caitriona Balfe can do no wrong! The ‘Outlander’ star dazzled on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a beautiful black and burgundy velvet dress. Consider us obsessed with this look!

Caitriona Balfe, 39, always spices things up on the red carpet. The Outlander star stepped out onto the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 6 in a pretty black and burgundy velvet dress that is custom Moschino couture. The bodice was fitted and strapless. There was also a velvet rosette detail on the bodice. The skirt was velvet and featured exaggerated hips. Caitriona’s short bob was pinned back, making her look sleek and fabulous from head to toe.

Caitriona has been nominated four consecutive times for her role as Claire Fraser on the hit Starz series. This year, she’s nominated alongside Elisabeth Moss, Julia Roberts, Sandra Oh, and Keri Russell. The show, based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series, is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6. Outlander isn’t ending any time soon, and for that we are very thankful.

The day before the Globes, Caitriona wowed at the BAFTA Tea Party in pretty pink dress with floral detailing. She attended the event with her fiancé, Tony McGill. Caitriona confirmed her engagement to Tony on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress hit the red carpet last year with her engagement ring, which features a round diamond in the center and two smaller sapphire stones on the sides.