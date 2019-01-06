BTSAtGDA: Jimin’s Bandmates Dance As He Sings A Snippet Of His Solo Song ‘Promise’ & Fans Love It

BTS fans couldn’t help but get excited when the band made an appearance at the Golden Disc Awards on Jan. 6 and Jimin playfully sang a bit of his new solo song ‘Promise’ during a backstage interview.

BTS didn’t let their devoted fans down when they made their highly anticipated appearance at the Golden Disc Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Jan. 6 and they even gave a very playful backstage interview that included a special rendition of Jimin‘s new song “Promise”! During the interview clip, Jimin can be seen happily belting out some lyrics from the popular tune while some of the band members start busting out some choreography, making everyone, including him and the interviewer laugh.

Twitter users also took notice of the hilarious moment when they shared the clip all over social media and promoted the K-pop group’s time on the awards show with the hashtag #BTSAtGDA. It’s no surprise that the handsome hunks’ loyal fans are thrilled about the offstage moment since Jimin truly made it a New Year’s Eve to remember when he released the song, his first solo one, on Dec. 31.

“the boys were trying to dance to Jimin’s promise and I think Jimin wanted to collapse from mortification but Taehyung explained the importance of the steps,” one fan tweeted while sharing the funny clip. “JIMIN SINGING PROMISE FOR 3 SECS EVERYBODY SAY THANK YOU PARK JIMIN,” another wrote. “jimin singing ‘promise’ while taehyung did a little bit of his choreo THIS IS SO CUTE # BTSatGDA,” another fan posted.

BTS seems to always get attention for being silly! We all know the group shows off their fun-loving personalities whenever they get the opportunity, and it looks like their Golden Disc Awards appearance was no exception. In addition to impressing everyone by being HUGE winners at the event (they won Album of the Year, Most Popular Star and more), the guys knew how to keep everyone laughing when they pretended to not know each other during the first day of the awards on Jan. 5. They even sat in different seats and gave hilarious customary bows to each other during the show-stealing moment!

jimin singing ‘promise’ while taehyung did a little bit of his choreo THIS IS SO CUTE #BTSatGDA pic.twitter.com/xYQC3HAq2h — 𝚕𝚒𝚊 (@idoltaeguk) January 6, 2019

Congratulations to BTS for their successful time at the Golden Disc Awards! With hard work, dedicated fans and great personalities, these guys prove they’re at the top of their game and we’re loving every second of it!