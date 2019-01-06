Golden Globes Best Beauty: Hair & Makeup Looks On Amy Adams & More

Sometimes, it’s all about the gowns, but at the 2019 Golden Globes, it was all about the hair and makeup! See the best beauty looks right here!

There were so many amazing beauty looks on the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6th. See some of the best looks of the night in the gallery attached! Clariss Rubenstein styled Gemma Chan‘s hair using Olivia Garden tools. Robert Vetica created nominated star Debra Messing‘s hairstyle with Olivia Garden tools and Leonor Greyl products. Alison Brie, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, was glammed by celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy using Lashify. Her hair was done by Bobby Eliot using OGX products. Quinn used L’Occitane skincare for Alison’s radiant complexion.

Ryan Richman used OGX on Kate Mara. Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto used Pat McGrath Labs makeup and Lashify lashes for Amy Adams‘ gorgeous look. She is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Her hair was styled down, in pretty, old Hollywood waves. Merrell Hollis used Pat McGrath Labs makeup for Regina King. Indya Moore, Olivia Coleman and Kiki Layne all also wore Pat McGrath Labs makeup.

Mara Roszak styled presenter and nominee Emma Stone‘s hair for this year’s Golden Globes on behalf of Suave. Elisabeth Moss, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, was gorgeous thanks to stylist Tommy Bucket using Leonor Greyl and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who using Lashify.

Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup was done by Nick Barose using Lancome makeup and Lashify lashes. Nominee Thandie Newton will be Lashified by celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled actress Rosamund Pike for Moroccanoil. Rosamund is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for A Private War. Neutrogena Brand Ambassador and Nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Destroyer” Nicole Kidman was stunning thanks to makeup artist Angela Levin using her favorite Neutrogena products.

Kristen Bell‘s hair was styled by Jenny Cho using Suave. Hairstylist Marcus Francis styled Julianne Moore‘s hair using Suave.