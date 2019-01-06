Emily Ratajkowski, Lili Reinhart & More Stars Stun On The 2019 Art Of Elysium Gala Red Carpet

The Art of Elysium ‘Heaven’ gala red carpet was full of gorgeous celebs on Jan. 5, including Emily Ratajkowski, Lili Reinhart and more, and we’re taking a look at all of our favorite looks from the event right here!

Emily Ratajkowski, Lili Reinhart and more celebs flaunted amazing outfits on the red carpet at the 2019 Art of Elysium “HEAVEN” gala on Jan. 5 and we’re spotlighting some of the best! The popular annual artistic event, which honors and celebrates those in artistic industries, was held in Los Angeles and brought out some of the most impressive people in the public eye right now. From actors to models to other types of artists, there was truly a sense of community on the special night.

Emily definitely tops the list when it comes to eye-catching looks at the event. Her stunning red sheer gown perfectly complimented her amazing body and her simple yet beautiful brown wavy tresses was the perfect hair style for the look. Lili was another sight to see at the event in a long off-the-shoulder black gown that gave off a sexy yet elegant look by revealing a lot of skin in her shoulder and neck area.

Kris Jenner was also an attendee and she looked absolutely glamorous in a black sequined long-sleeved dress that hugged her curves in flattering ways. Jennifer Garner‘s look on the red carpet reflected her pretty girl charm and sweet personality. The mom-of-three posed in a black sleeveless dress with a sparkly blue bow tied around her waist. Kristin Cavallari also turned heads in a white strapless gown while Lily Collins‘ gray and red sheer floral dress was one of the most noteworthy fashion choices of the event.

Nicole Scherzinger continued the trend of dressing to impress when she stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder fitted gown and Usher led the men’s looks in a classy off-white turtle neck sweater under a long off-white blazer and matching pants. Sofia Carson looked like a real-life princess in her sheer white gown that flowed out at the waist, and Michelle Trachtenberg looked confident in a black velvet gown with off-white lacy accents on her shoulders and arm area.

Wilmer Valderrama chose a black suit with a gray shirt and tie for the event, and Jamie Chung‘s navy blue sheer dress was captivating on her. Courtney Love came out for the event too in a black turtle neck style dress that had belled out sleeves and Kat Graham wore a lacy lime green dress complete with ruffles. Our last but definitely not least favorite look is from Rooney Mara, who wore a white sleeveless crop top and matching skirt.

We love seeing all the lovely looks on The Art of Elysium gala red carpet every year. We have to admit that this year’s event definitely didn’t disappoint and we’re already looking forward to 2020!