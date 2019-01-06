Anne Hathaway Slays In Sexy Leopard Print Dress At Golden Globes

Stop everything! Anne Hathaway just stole the show! The actress stunned on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a look that would make Miranda Priestley proud.

Anne Hathaway, 36, is a fashion icon. She always has been and always will be. The Golden Globe-winning actress wowed on the 2019 red carpet in a leopard print dress that definitely spiced things up. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit. While most stars went for solid colors, we love how Anne took such a fashion risk with the leopard print. She looked amazing!

Anne is just one of many celebrities presenting throughout the night. She’ll be joined by Amber Heard, Janelle Monae, Sam Elliot, Richard Gere, Felicity Huffman, Gina Rodriguez, Amy Poehler, and more. Anne isn’t nominated this year, but she has one Golden Globe win under her belt for her incredible performance in Les Misérables.

The next year is going to be a big one for the actress. Anne is currently filming upcoming Amazon anthology series Modern Love in New York. She was spotted out with bright red locks while filming a scene in Dec. 2018. The series will also star Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, and more. Modern Love is Anne’s first major foray into TV since her role in the 1999-2000 comedy series Get Real. After the success of shows like True Detective and Big Little Lies, TV roles for Oscars winners like Anne are all the rage! Here for it!

Anne is also starring alongside her Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey and Jason Clarke in the movie Serenity, which is set to be released in Jan. 2019. The more Anne Hathaway the better!