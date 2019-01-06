Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh Take Shot At Kevin Hart & Oscar Hosting Controversy In Globes Opening

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh just proved that they’re the perfect comedy duo with an insanely funny opener for the 2019 Golden Globes that poked fun at another upcoming awards show — the Oscars. Watch the full monologue here!

Tonight is going to be good. We’ll admit, we had our reservations when it was announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh were hosting the 2019 Golden Globes, but this unlikely duo is actually comedy gold. The Brooklyn 99 and Killing Eve stars were a total riot during the show’s opening monologue, starting out strong by “roasting” the audience. By that, we mean they complimented literally everyone very aggressively. While they were mostly cheerful, they did get in a shot at the 2019 Oscars controversy.

They started the monologue by saying, in unison, “Welcome to the Golden Globes! We’re going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member WILL HOST THE OSCARS.” So good! They’re, of course, referring to the fact that Kevin Hart got ditched as the 2019 Oscars host after refusing to apologize for past homophobic tweets. Since he stepped down from the post, the Academy has failed to find a replacement. The joke got lots of laughs, and some cringes. The camera cut straight to Jessica Chastain, as you can watch above, and she gave Chrissy Tiegen-level reaction face!

Andy and Sandra didn’t shy away from getting real during the rest of the January 6 awards show. While introducing the Big Bang Theory cast — Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki — Andy quipped that they were there with a full takedown of ousted CBS head Les Moonves. You could hear the gasps in the audience! The actors were actually there to present a couple of awards, but what we would have given to see that happen.

You can watch Andy and Sandra’s full monologue above, and for more pics from the 2019 Golden Globes, scroll through our gallery. This has truly been a night to remember already!