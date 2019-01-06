Amy Adams Gives Off ‘The Little Mermaid’ Vibes In Teal Off-Shoulder Gown At 2019 Golden Globes

Amy Adams kills it on every red carpet she walks and the 2019 Golden Globes was no exception! See her gorgeous gown here!

Amy Adams knows how to slay a red carpet, which is why it’s no surprise that she arrived at the 76th Golden Globe Awards looking incredible. The 44-year-old actress showed up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California rocking a dark teal off-the-shoulder gown. Combined with her red hair and former Disney fame (Enchanted, anyone?) we couldn’t help but think she’s giving off some major Ariel from The Little Mermaid vibes.

She wouldn’t be full Disney Princess without flawless hair though, and thankfully, Amy delivered. She looked glamorous with side-swept loose curls that draped effortlessly over her shoulder. She kept her makeup pretty neutral, sticking to a rosy blush, a pink gloss, and a peach eyeshadow.

It’s a big night for the Arrival star. She’s up for not one, but two awards: Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. The former is in recognition of her work on Sharp Objects, while the latter is for her role in the Dick Cheney biopic Vice.

She’s got some tough competition, though! Other Best Mini-Series or TV Movie Actress nominees include Regina King (Seven Seconds), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Connie Britton (Dirty John), and Laura Dern (The Tale). Nominees for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture include Emma Stone (The Favourite), Claire Foy (First Man), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite). We wish Amy the best of luck going into tonight’s awards show!

Check out all the arrivals on the red carpet in the gallery above! The 76th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.