Alison Brie Wears Stunning Vera Wang Tulle Dress At Golden Globes

The ‘GLOW’ star and Golden Globe nominee looked breathtaking on the red carpet, wearing a tulle ball gown with a sparkly bra! See pics below.

Alison Brie, 36, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her show GLOW, and she seriously glowed on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes! She’s been nominated in this category two years in a row — good luck to her! The show took place live from The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 6. For the first big awards show of the year, Alison wore a GORGEOUS blue tulle gown by Vera Wang. It had a sparkly bra top underneath the tulle and was absolutely amazing. “It’s a custom Vera Wang dress. I tried it on one time and here we are today. My publicist is acting as my bridesmaid,” helping her with the train, she told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet. She was one of the best dressed of the night!

The show was co-hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, and since the celebrity attendees get to drink and dine during the show, it’s a lot of fun! In addition to her flawless dress, her makeup was gorgeous. Celebrity Makeup Artist Quinn Murphy first prepped skin with L’Occitane products. Then, he gave her fun, flirty lashes using Lashify. Alison applied a Nexxus hair mask before hitting the carpet to make sure her hair was super soft and shiny. She posted about it on Instagram, saying, “My hair’s never felt so good.”

In 2018, Alison wore a black Vassilis Zoulias ball gown with pants underneath. Nearly every star at the show wore black to show their support for the Time’s Up Movement. This year, stars are wearing all colors, but many are wearing “Time’s Up X 2” bracelets.