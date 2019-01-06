’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All Recap: Larissa & Fernanda Fight Face-To-Face After Instagram Feud

When Colt and Larissa finally showed up to the ’90 Day Fiancé’ tell-all with the other couples, Larissa got into it with Fernanda. These two got into a nasty fight, and their husbands got involved, too!

All of the 90 Day Fiancé couples came together to talk about their relationships during the Jan. 6 episode of the hit TLC series, 90 Day Fiancé. Colt and Larissa didn’t show up until the final minutes, but they certainly brought the drama! The other couples definitely aren’t fans of Colt and Larissa, especially Fernanda and Jonathan. Fernanda and Larissa have major beef that started on Instagram. When Larissa posted an Instagram photo mocking her arrest earlier this year, Fernanda commented: “How can you make fun? A lot of people were genuinely concerned about you.” Her commented ignited major bad blood, and these two women finally came face-to-face during the tell-all.

“To be honest, I think it was more comfortable without them,” Fernanda said about the tell-all. When asked why, Fernanda said, “Because they are mean.” Larissa quickly followed up with, “Because she’s nothing. She can’t be anything.” Fernanda tried to cut back in, but Larissa told her to “shut up!”

Colt asked Fernanda and Jonathan what their problem is with him and Larissa. Before Fernanda could answer, Larissa continued, “Just because you’re young. You don’t have any charisma. And nobody care about you. She attack me all the time, and I don’t know why the girl has the problem with me.” Larissa tried to explain the feud, and things just spiraled from there.

When Fernanda gave Larissa the finger, Larissa went OFF. “Show respect you f**king brat,” she said. Jonathan stepped in and called Larissa “pathetic.” Colt fired back at Jonathan, “Pathetic is paying for a 16-year-old bride. Buying her breasts… paying for her car, her college, her apartment. That’s pathetic. And then going online…” Jonathan didn’t take that sitting down. “What’s pathetic. You live at home with your mother,” Jonathan said. The host eventually stepped in to calm the waters. She asked about Fernanda’s side of the story. “She jealous of me,” Fernanda said. Larissa screamed back, “You are just bones!” Larissa continued to go on and on. She refused to let Fernanda get a word in. Eventually, co-stars Ashley and Asuelo got up and left the room. Tune in next week to find out what happens next!